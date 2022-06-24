Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 373,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,756,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.