MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 48,450 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 9.1% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in TELUS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TELUS by 1.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

NYSE:TU opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.08%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

