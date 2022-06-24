MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

