MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 7,943 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 304.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 722.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.