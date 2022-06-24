MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 23,065 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

