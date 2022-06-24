MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 4,327 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 431.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

