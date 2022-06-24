MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 4,616 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $141.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.82. American Express has a 12-month low of $136.49 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

