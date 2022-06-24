MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $151.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

