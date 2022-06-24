MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 12,510 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3,946.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

