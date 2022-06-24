Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

