MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for MEDNAX in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MEDNAX’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MD. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of MD stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

