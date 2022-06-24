Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $16,242,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

