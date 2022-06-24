Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $84.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.58. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.