Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 58,202 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

