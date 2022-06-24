Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Increased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $57.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

