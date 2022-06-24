Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $94.00 at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNST. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 14.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,926.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,869 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

