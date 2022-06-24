Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

