Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 588 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $475.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $391.25 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.20 and a 200-day moving average of $522.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.