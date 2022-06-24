Mosaic Brands Limited (ASX:MOZ) Insider Scott Evans Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Mosaic Brands Limited (ASX:MOZ – Get Rating) insider Scott Evans bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($15,277.78).

Get Mosaic Brands alerts:

About Mosaic Brands (Get Rating)

Mosaic Brands Limited engages in the retail of women's apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Fashion Retail and Multi-Channel Retail. The company sells its products under the Millers, Rockmans, Noni B, Rivers, Katies, Autograph, W. Lane, Crossroads, beme, and Ezibuy brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.