Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) versus LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Head to Head Analysis

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 93.33 -$2.74 million ($0.13) -8.08 LiveRamp $443.03 million 4.42 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -56.18

Moxian (BVI) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moxian (BVI), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Moxian (BVI) and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00

LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $57.44, suggesting a potential upside of 100.50%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moxian (BVI) beats LiveRamp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

