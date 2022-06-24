New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $353,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 230,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 52,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

COST opened at $475.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $391.25 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.