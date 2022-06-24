New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 73.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 357,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.9% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $158.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

