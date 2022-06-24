New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,894 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

