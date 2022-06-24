New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $169.31 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day moving average is $169.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. Assurant’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

