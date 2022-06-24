New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.82 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.