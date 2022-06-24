New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for New York Mortgage Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for New York Mortgage Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

NYMT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NYMT opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.04%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

