News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.96

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 17466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.32.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,987,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,074,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,593,000 after buying an additional 1,225,694 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

