NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.