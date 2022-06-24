NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 38.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 745 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 393,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $52,970,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

