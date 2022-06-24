Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 59,647 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $219.31 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

