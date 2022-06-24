Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $10,146,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

