NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE NBY opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.30.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

