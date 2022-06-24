Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $221,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at $8,177,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.