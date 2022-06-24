Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives $188.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $181.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.