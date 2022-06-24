Oppenheimer Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $155.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.95.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 539.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

