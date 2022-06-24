Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,227 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,445 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 6.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $74,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

