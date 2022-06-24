O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.18.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $628.19 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $547.59 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $633.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

