Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

