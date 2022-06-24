Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 262,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

NYSE:JCI opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

