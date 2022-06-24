Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,567 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

