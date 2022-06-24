Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,543 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

