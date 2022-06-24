Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,510 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $133.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

