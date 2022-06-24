Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

