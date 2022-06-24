Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Vera Bradley worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

