Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,593 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $258.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.02 and its 200-day moving average is $288.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

