Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,905 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. American Trust bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.18.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $628.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.59 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

