PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price Up 7%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 60,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,276,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,828 shares of company stock worth $3,362,829. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $143,174,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,382,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 626,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $16,626,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

