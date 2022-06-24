Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 280.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 380 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 343.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $503.07 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.62.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.