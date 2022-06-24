Payden & Rygel Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,060 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in American Tower were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.21.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.