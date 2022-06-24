Payden & Rygel Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,060 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in American Tower were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT opened at $258.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.37. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.21.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.