Payden & Rygel Sells 101,040 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101,040 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Amgen were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $243.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.93.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

